City of Marion opens Community Resource Computer Lab

MARION, IL (WSIL) – Giving people the opportunity to have a more successful life is the goal of the new computer lab in Marion.
"We're just hoping it will make a difference in some of these folks' lives."
The city of Marion is offering a new resource for residents. It’s a community resource computer lab, located on Sherman Drive.
"I'm excited to see a lot of people come and take advantage,” said Selina Thompson, the community partner liaison. “I'd hate to see a program like this not succeed because people don't want to come. I know there's a need out there."
The program is through a partnership with the Marion Housing Authority and Man-Tra-Con. The goal is to supply residents with the resources they need to be successful.
“We want to show them you can do better,” said Grace Reilly, Executive Director of the City of Marion Housing Authority. “We're offering ways they can do that here.”
The goal is to help people in a variety of areas like employment, education, and personal health and well-being.
"This is for anyone,” said Thompson. “They don't have to live in housing. It's for anyone that wants to work on life skills or get their GED."
The first informal meeting was held Thursday to introduce people to everything available to them.
"I'm hoping a lot of people will come out and take advantage of all the resources available,"
Thompson says her involvement comes from a desire to help others.
"I love my community and being an advocate for anyone that doesn't have enough to get by,” Thompson explains. “I'm just here to help."
Officials see the lab as a pilot program where more places like this can branch out throughout the city.
“I think that would be amazing if it did,” said Reilly.
Man-Tra-Con is planning to have someone at the lab on a weekly basis to help and answer questions.
“I was personally amazed at all the things Man-Tra-Con offered,” said Reilly. “If we can bring it to these folks that just makes it so much more accessible and available."
