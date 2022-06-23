City of Carbondale works towards Community Housing Trust

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---On June 14th, the motion to establish the Community Housing Trust was carried by the Carbondale city council.
"A community housing trust is a stand alone organization, a nonprofit, that can work on a wide range of housing issues. Generally, it involves affordable housing," said City Manager, Gary Williams.
The trust could help with rental assistance, home buyer assistance programs, credit counseling, and more.
"The end goal is just to improve opportunities for affordable housing, and help people who are trying to get into housing, often for the first time," said Williams.
Williams said that creating the non profit trust will help stabilize neighborhoods and help rehab older rental properties.
"We can have a stand alone entity now that may receive funding from the city that's also able to get grants, that can focus on improving housing in the community in a non profit manner, so that it's not profit driven," he added.
The community housing trust is still in early phases of development, but the hope is that by adding more incentives, more potential buyers will make Carbondale their home.
"First time home owner grants, rental conversion grants, some of the things that the city already has in place, could also be expanded and offered through the housing trust. So we can provide more incentives for people to buy in those areas," Williams said.