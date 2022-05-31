City of Carbondale improves insurance rating for fire protection

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- What if your local fire department could save you money on your homeowner's insurance? After a recent update to the Carbondale Fire Department's insurance rating, that's a possibility.
If you live in Carbondale and notice a decrease in your homeowner's insurance, part of that credit could go toward your local fire department.
A recent analysis by the Insurance Services Office improved the city's rating from a four to a two. The lower the number, the better the rating.
"One of the goals of the department was to see what we can do obviously increase our rating," said Carbondale fire chief Mike Hertz.
Hertz says several factors contribute to the rating, including dispatch, water department, community risk factors, and the department itself.
"We prepared for months trying to get ready for it with the different departments," said Hertz. "It was a very good coordination that we had within the city, and I think it reflects on the score that we had."
Insurance companies will take the rating and base their rates on it. The lower the rating, the better the savings on a homeowner's policy can be.
"They feel that with a strong department, good water, good dispatching, they're potentially going to have less loss," said Hertz.
"The best thing is, people in this community can actually see savings on their insurance."
Even after lowering their rating, Hertz says he's not content with staying the course. In fact he's already started implementing changes the report suggested.
"One of the things we lacked was we weren't documenting much," says Hertz. "We bought some new software that will help track it better. That's a big piece."
Hertz is happy with all the work his department and others put in.
"That was a big goal, and boy does it feel good to be able to bring that number down," Hertz explains. "It just shows the dedication and professionalism of all our staff here."
According to Hertz, of the nearly 40,000 fire departments rated nationally, Carbondale's is within the top 2,000.
"We'll just continue to provide the best service that we can," said Hertz.
The new rating will go into affect in September.