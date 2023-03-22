City of Benton, business owners dealing with removal of parking spaces near Benton Square

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5 inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&