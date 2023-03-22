City of Benton, business owners dealing with removal of parking spaces near Benton Square

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One of the big focal points of Franklin County is the Benton Square area. Some upcoming road construction has some business owners and city leaders working together on some developing issues.
"The traffic is a blessing and a curse," says Christen Drew, owner of Café Bloom on the Benton Square. "I get a tremendous amount of business. I’ve been blessed to have plenty of business, even during the COVID Pandemic."
The state wants to eliminate as much of the parking as it can due to safety issues. Drew says removing more parking is hurting stores in the area.
"There's simply not enough parking and the situation is not improving," Drew says. She's preparing to work with city officials on how to best address the issue.
Drew says more parking was eliminated along Illinois 34. That goes with parking spots that were taken away in both 2021 and 2022.
"I really do appreciate the dialogue I've had with the city of Benton," Drew says. "They've tried to explain to me that they're in a hard position here."
It's a state road, so in order for the state to complete the work they city had to take away the parking spots.
"My understanding is that IDOT is removing the parking spots and they're going to resurface the road and put in a bike path," Drew says. She goes on to say if safety is a concern for Illinois, a bike path isn't the solution.
"This is not the place for a bike path," she says. "It's a bike path to nowhere. It's a bike path to a historical square that needs the parking spots."
Drew says she understands Benton's city leaders are in a tough spot on the issue. She says she's open to working with them to come up with the best solution for all business owners.
"Parking is a necessity," she says. "If they can't get to our business they can't spend money with us."