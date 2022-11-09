City Council member D'Anna Browning wins mayoral race as write-in Candidate

MARION, KY (WSIL) – If you ever thought your vote didn’t matter, just take a look at what happened in the mayoral race in Marion, KY.
Write-in Candidate D’Anna Browning defeated two other candidates to win the seat.
“To put their faith in me, it's incredible,” Browning said. “I’ll never forget it.”
So how does a write-in candidate go from the city council to the office of the mayor?
Browning has served on the city council for six years. But after the death of former mayoral candidate Phyllis Sykes, she decided to honor her friend and fellow council member by running for the position.
"It was something I wanted to continue to support her by running for the mayor,” said Browning.
Browning received 348 votes in the election. That means she defeated both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot.
Donald Arflack picked up 231 votes while Austin Valentine Jr. received 117 votes. Browning also won 50 percent of the votes cast.
Daryl Tabor serves as the Crittenden County Clerk. Going back to the 80s, he says he's not been able to identify a time when it's happened since.
"Well, it’s very rare for any write-in candidate to win a contested race,” said Tabor. “D'Anna stepped in to fill the void to have a third candidate in this race. So it gave voters a third option in the city.
Browning ran to give voters in Marion, KY, another option. She says the big issue voters expressed concern about was the water crisis the city is currently dealing with.
“What resonated with the voters is the obvious, we deserve water security,” Browning said.
Mayor-elect Browning says her plan involves regionalizing the water system.
"We wasted a lot of time looking at other options and they knew I had developed a plan
Browning says the challenge was educating voters on how to vote for a write-in candidate. She created a video she shared on social media and created cards for voters to take with them explaining how to vote.
"It was tough but I believe the people in Marion were motivated to put my name on the ballot and I think that was the difference,” said Browning.
Browning says her friend will always be with her, and on her mind. So what would Sykes tell her friend after winning?
"She would just say, ‘go get them,’” said Browning.
“I'm so thankful to the people who thought enough of me to write my name on the ballot. They trust me."