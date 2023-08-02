 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

City and housing authority at odds over fixing flooded road in Christopher

  • Updated
  • 0
Greenacre Drive Flooded Christopher, IL (August 2, 2023)

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WSIL) -- On days with heavy rain Greenacre Drive in Christopher can resemble more of a swamp than a residential road.

Matt Pina has lived there for a year and is used to the floods gathering at the end of the road.

"It just builds up and builds up and then after it rains it'll take a couple of days for it to go down but there's always standing water back in that area," Pina said.

Most of the floodwaters Wednesday were left over from last week's rain. Some of the water had been there since early July. Brittanie Coryell says the standing water attracts all kinds of insects and animals.

"Theres leeches in here there's snails in here theres tadpoles there's larvae," Coryell said. "There's mosquitoes galore. My son is allergic to them."

Coryell was told that the city and housing authority would meet to find a solution. Officials with the housing authority wouldn't comment on-camera but said 'We are working towards a resolution toward the matter.'

"Nobody has seen a change. We're all out here still dealing with it," Coryell said. "We're the ones having to live out here not them."

Mayor Gary Bartolotti says the road needs a pump to relieve the flooding, a project estimated to cost around $200,000 or about 40% of the city's budget.

Bartolotti says they've had meetings with the Franklin County Housing Authority and the school district. He says the drainage system runs through the district. 

"I was hoping that some of them meetings with housing authority would lead us into some money to have a resolution down in that area but it never did," Bartolotti said.

Bartolotti says the city and housing authority are in a dispute over who owns and maintains the road.

Bartolotti says records dating back to the 1960s reveal that the housing authority clerk wrote a resolution giving Greenacre Drive to the city.

However, Bartolotti says the city council at the time never voted or approved the measure. So now both sides will go to court to determine who's responsible for the repairs.

"I wish I could tell you that there's a quick resolution to this. But I can't," Bartolotti said.

Meanwhile residents like Pina will have to keep adjusting to the flooding that Bartolotti says has been happening in that part of town for more than 50 years.

"I think it's kind of pathetic," Pina said. "I'm hopeful that they'll do something but I really don't see them doing anything."

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you