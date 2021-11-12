Christopher man killed in recent crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Christopher man was killed during a Franklin County crash Wednesday.
On November 10, around 10 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a two vehicle crash on Highway 149, west of West Frankfort.
Deputies learned 82-year-old James Vanhorn was traveling north and hit a van in the middle of an intersection.
Vanhorn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, Clifton Bailey, 43 of DeSoto, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.