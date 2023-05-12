 Skip to main content
Christopher man arrested for distribution of child porn

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested a man for distribution of child porn.

29-year-old John Mercks, of Christopher, IL, is charged with eight counts Distribution of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Pose/Exhibit/Victim under 13 years old (Class X Felony), two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Possess Photo/Victim under 13 years old (Class 2 Felony), one count Possession of Child Pornography, Reproduce/Sell (Class 1 Felony).

He's in the Franklin County Jail on a $1,000,000 fine.

