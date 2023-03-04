 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Christopher Lady Bearcats lose 53-36 in State Title game

  • Updated
Lady basketball state final

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) -- A historic regular season ends in heartbreak as the Christopher Lady Bearcats lose 53-36 to Oakville in the 1A State Title Game.

The Lady Bearcats kept it close up until early in the second half, when Oakville began to run away with the game. Christopher ended their season with an incredible 31-4 win-loss record, and head coach Hayden Carter spoke with News 3's Jacob Siegel about how grateful he was to be able to make it all the way to the championship:

"Every game from the sectional finals we're making history each way, each game and each game there is the hard part winning Thursday especially is the hardest of it all and give yourself a chance on the last day of the year that's all that any coach can ask for I am just thankful to have this opportunity to play today and seriously I could not ask for anything from anybody else on this team."

Several Lady Bearcats spoke on how amazing it is to make it to the big stage, and how much the community's support meant to the team:

"It's been amazing, it's a dream come true, we spent the last 4 days here and it has been nothing but pure joy fun and happiness, obviously not the outcome we wanted today but still you put things into perspective and overall just a phenomenal trip," said junior forward Amiah Hagrove.

"Whenever we get back there is obviously going to be a huge crowd, senior guard Tori Crain remarked. Our whole town is so supporting of us because we have never done this so it's just going to be like it was great.

Though the loss is disappointing, the team said in their post-game press conference that they will use the runner-up trophy as motivation to return to the grand stage and win the whole thing.