Christopher Lady Bearcats lose 53-36 in State Title game

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) -- A historic regular season ends in heartbreak as the Christopher Lady Bearcats lose 53-36 to Oakville in the 1A State Title Game.
The Lady Bearcats kept it close up until early in the second half, when Oakville began to run away with the game. Christopher ended their season with an incredible 31-4 win-loss record, and head coach Hayden Carter spoke with News 3's Jacob Siegel about how grateful he was to be able to make it all the way to the championship:
"Every game from the sectional finals we're making history each way, each game and each game there is the hard part winning Thursday especially is the hardest of it all and give yourself a chance on the last day of the year that's all that any coach can ask for I am just thankful to have this opportunity to play today and seriously I could not ask for anything from anybody else on this team."
Several Lady Bearcats spoke on how amazing it is to make it to the big stage, and how much the community's support meant to the team:
"It's been amazing, it's a dream come true, we spent the last 4 days here and it has been nothing but pure joy fun and happiness, obviously not the outcome we wanted today but still you put things into perspective and overall just a phenomenal trip," said junior forward Amiah Hagrove.
"Whenever we get back there is obviously going to be a huge crowd, senior guard Tori Crain remarked. Our whole town is so supporting of us because we have never done this so it's just going to be like it was great.
Though the loss is disappointing, the team said in their post-game press conference that they will use the runner-up trophy as motivation to return to the grand stage and win the whole thing.