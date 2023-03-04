Christopher Lady Bearcats lose 53-36 in State Title game

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson Counties. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&