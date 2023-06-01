Christopher Homecoming provides food and fun for everyone

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- The Christopher Homecoming is in full swing with many visitors coming through and enjoying the festival.
The four-day event is filled with activities for everyone held at the Bill Dennison Memorial Park. This includes a beer garden, bocce ball tournament and live music.
On Saturday they are welcoming the Bearcat Bazaar. This bazaar craft fair will be on Saturday, June 3rd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. featuring more than 50 vendors.
Below is a list of items available at the festival...
Thursday
- Beer garden opens at 4 p.m.
- Opening ceremony at 4:45 p.m.
- Women's Bocce Tournament at 5 p.m.
- Tom Wallace 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday
- Beer garden opens at 4 p.m.
- Men's Bocce Tournament at 5 p.m.
- Edwin Linson 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Corey Evitts 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday
- Pancake breakfast 7 a.m.
- 5k run/walk registration 7 a.m.
- Bocce tournament 9 a.m.
- Vendor fair 10 a.m.
- Car show (Rea Clinic) 10 a.m.
- Beer garden opens 10 a.m.
- Water safety for kids 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- All class reunion (Civic Center) 1 p.m.
- Tom Wallace Noon - 3 p.m.
- Matt Basler 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Band-We Got it Covered 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday
- Doughnuts & Coffee 9:30 a.m.
- Church service 10 a.m.
- Beer garden opens 12 p.m.
- Dave Clark & Deanna 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Washer Tournament 1 p.m.
- Cow Patty Bingo 3 p.m.
For more information, you can find that here.