...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Christopher Homecoming provides food and fun for everyone

Christopher homecoming

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- The Christopher Homecoming is in full swing with many visitors coming through and enjoying the festival.

The four-day event is filled with activities for everyone held at the Bill Dennison Memorial Park. This includes a beer garden, bocce ball tournament and live music.

On Saturday they are welcoming the Bearcat Bazaar. This bazaar craft fair will be on Saturday, June 3rd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. featuring more than 50 vendors.

Below is a list of items available at the festival...

Thursday

  • Beer garden opens at 4 p.m.
  • Opening ceremony at 4:45 p.m.
  • Women's Bocce Tournament at 5 p.m.
  • Tom Wallace 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday

  • Beer garden opens at 4 p.m.
  • Men's Bocce Tournament at 5 p.m.
  • Edwin Linson 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Corey Evitts 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday

  • Pancake breakfast 7 a.m.
  • 5k run/walk registration 7 a.m.
  • Bocce tournament 9 a.m.
  • Vendor fair 10 a.m.
  • Car show (Rea Clinic) 10 a.m.
  • Beer garden opens 10 a.m.
  • Water safety for kids 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • All class reunion (Civic Center) 1 p.m.
  • Tom Wallace Noon - 3 p.m.
  • Matt Basler 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Band-We Got it Covered 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday

  • Doughnuts & Coffee 9:30 a.m.
  • Church service 10 a.m.
  • Beer garden opens 12 p.m.
  • Dave Clark & Deanna 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Washer Tournament 1 p.m.
  • Cow Patty Bingo 3 p.m.

