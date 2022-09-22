Christopher administrator named Egyptian Regional Superintendent of the Year

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Egyptian Division of the Illinois Association of School Administrators has selected Christopher Superintendent Richard Towers as the Superintendent of the Year.
Towers has served as Superintendent at Christopher for 16 years.
He will represent administrators from seven southern Illinois counties in the statewide award programs.
“We are pleased to have a top-notch, experienced veteran like Mr. Towers representing our group,” selection committee member and Sesser-Valier Superintendent Jason Henry said in a written statement issued Thursday. “Rich has devoted his career to public service through education. He boldly faces the challenges in public education head-on, and builds even more capacity in others to do the same. He’s a focused, thoughtful, and encouraging superintendent who routinely rolls up his sleeves to do the tough work. He makes all of us stronger.”
“When the committee representative contacted me about their selection, I was speechless,” Towers said when asked about the award. “It’s really not about me, but rather, is a testament to the dedicated school staff members I have the privilege of working alongside every day. No one does the superintendent’s job single-handedly, and I’ve been blessed with an extraordinary team all along the way. It’s really all about that team.”
The Egyptian Division of IASA, the regional branch of the statewide superintendents’ association, serves district superintendents in Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Perry, Washington, Wayne, and White counties.