Christmas tree tradition continues for southern Illinois families

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The weekend after Thanksgiving is always a busy one for Christmas Tree lots, but this year supply issues could leave some folks scrambling for a tree if they wait too long.
Wiswell's Christmas Tree Farm tells News 3 Opening day on Friday saw hundreds of folks with many lining up an hour before the lot opened.
Last year they sold out in early December, and owners are hoping to get that little holiday break again this year.
For many families, going to Wiswell's is an annual tradition including Natalie Melzer who says she's a third generation visitor.
"It started with my grandma, who is in her 90's now, and I actually have her stand today that I bring back every year," she explains. "We go between flocked and the green trees, kind of whatever the kids want because I've got my kids coming with us now."
Wiswell's began planting Trees in 1961 and customers can choose between their locally grown White Pines as well as trees they ship in.
They're open Thursdays through Sundays. For more on times and availability can, visit their Facebook page here.