Christmas tree permit sales now available for Shawnee National Forest

(WSIL) -- Have you wanted to cut down your own Christmas Tree for the holidays? Well now is your chance.
Christmas tree permits are currently available to purchase online and the permit allows one tree to be cut between November 15 and December 31, 2022.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits/shawnee
Maps of where you can look for your holiday tree can be downloaded for free at the same website.
Christmas Tree Permits cost $5.00 (one permit allowed per household), plus a $2.50 online transaction fee. The permit allows for one Eastern Red Cedar tree to be cut and taken home. Permittees must harvest the Eastern Red Cedar on Shawnee National Forest land and chainsaws may be used for cutting the tree. Permittees must also follow Forest Service motor vehicle restrictions in removal and hauling of their Christmas tree. Trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.