Christmas tree permit sales available online for Shawnee National Forest

(WSIL) -- Christmas is just a few weeks away and now is the time to go out and cut your own tree in the Shawnee National Forest.
Forest officials say Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning November 15.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/shawnee. You can also download a free map(s) of the area you plan to visit in search of a tree.
Christmas Tree Permits cost $5.00 (one permit allowed per household), plus a $2.50 online transaction fee. The permit allows for one Eastern Red Cedar tree to be cut and taken home.
Permittees must harvest the Eastern Red Cedar on Shawnee National Forest land and chainsaws may be used for cutting the tree. Trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.