Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 26 to 31.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Christmas shop for a good cause set to open

  Updated
COBDEN (WSIL) -- Board members of the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society have teamed up for the 19th Annual Christmas Shop fundraiser.

Organizers Judy Travelstead and Frances Swedlund brought some of the unique items being sold to the News 3 This Morning show and shared details about the shop. Watch the video for the full interview.

Doors open for the shop on Saturday, November 6 2021 and will be open every weekend until December 18.

Hours will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Items for sale will include trees, trims, Dept. 56, Willow Tree, lights, new, gently used, vintage, upscale and thousands of other items.

The shop is located at 117 South Appleknocker in Cobden. 

All proceeds will benefit the Union County Museum.

