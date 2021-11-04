Christmas shop for a good cause set to open

COBDEN (WSIL) -- Board members of the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society have teamed up for the 19th Annual Christmas Shop fundraiser.
Organizers Judy Travelstead and Frances Swedlund brought some of the unique items being sold to the News 3 This Morning show and shared details about the shop. Watch the video for the full interview.
Doors open for the shop on Saturday, November 6 2021 and will be open every weekend until December 18.
Hours will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Items for sale will include trees, trims, Dept. 56, Willow Tree, lights, new, gently used, vintage, upscale and thousands of other items.
The shop is located at 117 South Appleknocker in Cobden.
All proceeds will benefit the Union County Museum.