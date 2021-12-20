Christmas in Mayfield aims to bring holiday cheer to community

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, Mayfield will celebrate Christmas with dinner, events and more.
Everyone is invited to the Regions Bank parking lot for a hot meal from Texas Roadhouse.
There will be live music, food trucks, hot chocolate bars, a snow machine, and appearances from Santa, the Grinch, Elsa and more.
Organizers say there will be presents for children and teens.
"I just hope to reach a lot of kids and teenagers. We really want to get out here and bless them and hopefully have the best Christmas they've ever had," said Sarah Farmer.
The event starts at 1 p.m.
If you're concerned about the cold weather, organizers say there will be fire pits to sit by and blankets.