Christmas for Heros program gives gifts to Jefferson County first responders

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - Christmas presents arrived early for first responders in Jefferson County on Thursday. The annual Christmas for Heroes program was held at JL Blueford Gymnasium.
Handmade by students from across Jefferson County, about 2,500 Christmas cards with drawings and words of adoration for first responders were pre-bagged or boxed for each department.
"Every year, when the students would do this for us, we usually take the cards upstairs to our rollcall area, and as soon as you walk up there, you just watch the officers' eyes light up," explained Bob Kane, a detective Mt. Vernon Police Department. "And we start going through the cards, looking at the pictures they drew for us, and the things that they say, it just makes you all happy inside."
From firefighters to police officers, deputies and E-M-S, the departments as a whole got the Christmas cards to share and each first responder received a coveted fruit box from Cusumano and Sons.
"We were anxious to step up again this year, for Christmas for Heroes," said President of Cusumano and Sons, Rex Cusumano. "Even when our guys are putting them together, they know what it's all about and they're happy to do it. So, it's a great time for us, and we're glad to give back because these are the people who protect us every day."
Brandon Bullard was there to represent the Christmas for Heroes Committee. He said while the cards are for sharing within the departments, the committee wanted something tangible for first responders to take home to share.
"It's not lost on us that the family has to make a sacrifice every day as well," noted Bullard. "So, giving them a $20 gift card or something is okay, but we wanted something they could take back and put on their table and all their family enjoy it. So, from all of our community members to all our first responders and their families, we want to say a big thank you."
And, in turn, that thank you is not lost on the first responders either. Jefferson County Deputy Jason Barnhart said, the cards and their sweet Christmas wishes are with him long after the holidays.
"It's just amazing the little things they put in there that will make you smile," Barnhart said. "And you also lock them in your brain. That way, if you're having a tough day, you can be like, ah, that little guy there he likes us, he loves us, and he put something in that card to make me smile today when I needed it the most."
The Christmas for Heroes committee raised about $5,000 for the gifts this year. It was enough to provide for each first responder department in Jefferson County. This year, they were also able to include the State Police and the Secretary of State Police.