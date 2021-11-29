You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas events around the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas Events

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are getting into the holiday spirit with many different Christmas events. 

Check out our list of community gatherings in the month of December:

December 1

  • Carbondale Tree Lighting
  • Town Square Pavilion
  • 5 p.m.
  • Coats being collected for Coats for Kids

December 3

  • Hometown Holidays Light Show
  • Carbondale Park District
  • Hickory Lodge Admin. bldg at 1115 W. Sycamore St.
  • Each evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Talon Falls Christmas in the Country
  • 2932 KY-849, Melber, Ky
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekends through Dec. 26
  • Train ride through Christmas lights
  • Cookie Decorating
  • Story time
  • Outdoor activities
  • Petting farm
  • "A Christmas Story" showing
  • The Varsity Center, Carbondale
  • Tickets available here
  • Also showing Dec. 4&5 and 9-12

December 4

  • "Santa in the Park"ing lot
  • African American Museum of Southern Illinois
  • University Mall, Macy's parking lot, Carbondale
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Christmas in the Village
  • Cobden
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Holiday bazaars, open houses, Christmas lights
  • Santa and Mrs. Claus 1-3:30 p.m.
  • 3 p.m. Cobden School band concert at the park
  • TubaChristmas
  • Carbondale University Mall
  • 2 p.m. 
  • Free to the public

December 5

  • Christmas on the Square
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Johnson County Courthouse, Vienna
  • Horse & Carriage Rides
    • Pictures with Santa
    • Miss Daisy the Cow
    • Candy Cane Hunt
    • Caroling
    • Christmas Cookie Walks
    • Children's Christmas Stories
    • Chili, Hot Dogs, Hot Chocolate
    • Gifts & Drawings for the kids
    • Kid Activities
  • Meet Santa and holiday photos
  • The Pavilion, Marion
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Free to the public

December 17

  • Christmas in Carterville
  • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Family friendly activities
  • Lights
  • Vendors

December 19

  • Meet Santa and holiday photos
  • The Pavilion, Marion
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Free to the public

Tags

Recommended for you