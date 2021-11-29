Christmas events around the region

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are getting into the holiday spirit with many different Christmas events.
Check out our list of community gatherings in the month of December:
December 1
- Carbondale Tree Lighting
- Town Square Pavilion
- 5 p.m.
- Coats being collected for Coats for Kids
December 3
- Hometown Holidays Light Show
- Carbondale Park District
- Hickory Lodge Admin. bldg at 1115 W. Sycamore St.
- Each evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Talon Falls Christmas in the Country
- 2932 KY-849, Melber, Ky
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekends through Dec. 26
- Train ride through Christmas lights
- Cookie Decorating
- Story time
- Outdoor activities
- Petting farm
- Murphysboro Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting
- 6 p.m.
- Carl Lee Park
- Food, Music, Carriage rides
- Kids crafts
- Used/New toy donations for The Giving Shop
- "A Christmas Story" showing
- The Varsity Center, Carbondale
- Tickets available here
- Also showing Dec. 4&5 and 9-12
December 4
- "Santa in the Park"ing lot
- African American Museum of Southern Illinois
- University Mall, Macy's parking lot, Carbondale
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lights Fantastic Parade
- Illinois Avenue, Carbondale
- 6 p.m.
- Christmas in the Village
- Cobden
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Holiday bazaars, open houses, Christmas lights
- Santa and Mrs. Claus 1-3:30 p.m.
- 3 p.m. Cobden School band concert at the park
- Christmas Model Train and Nativity set exhibit
- Jefferson County Historical Society
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Dec. 5 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 12 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- TubaChristmas
- Carbondale University Mall
- 2 p.m.
- Free to the public
December 5
- Christmas on the Square
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Johnson County Courthouse, Vienna
- Horse & Carriage Rides
- Pictures with Santa
- Miss Daisy the Cow
- Candy Cane Hunt
- Caroling
- Christmas Cookie Walks
- Children's Christmas Stories
- Chili, Hot Dogs, Hot Chocolate
- Gifts & Drawings for the kids
- Kid Activities
- Meet Santa and holiday photos
- The Pavilion, Marion
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Free to the public
December 17
- Christmas in Carterville
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Family friendly activities
- Lights
- Vendors
December 19
- Meet Santa and holiday photos
- The Pavilion, Marion
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Free to the public