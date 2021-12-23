Christmas display features 25,000 lights synchronized to music

MT. VERNON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Residents across the region continue to wow with their Christmas displays and there's at least one home going above and beyond.
The Morgan's Light Show features nearly 25,000 lights all synchronized to classic holiday tunes like 'So this is Christmas' by John Lennon and modern remixes including Sia's 'Candy Cane Lane.'
The home itself is outlined in lights, has snowflakes on the roof and a tv screen that homeowner Chad Morgan is able to program. Then in the front yard, are dazzling Christmas trees and LED loops.
He and his wife have been putting on the show for eight years and try to add a new element with each holiday season.
The centerpiece of the display is a 25-foot Christmas tree where visitors can see Santa himself dancing, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Olaf from the hit musical 'Frozen.'
But, the show don't stop there. In the background, there's also barn decked out in lights, a display screen, and small Christmas trees in front.
Chad says all are invited to come and see the show for themselves.
"There are people who come multiple times a week," he explains. "It's definitely a tradition for a lot of people. We enjoy seeing familiar vehicles pull up in the drive way, but also people in the area who have been around for a while and just haven't heard of it yet."
There's a donation box at the end of the driveway that goes to maintaining and expanding the show. The other 50% of the donations will go to the Woman's Hope Center, which helps women through a crisis pregnancy.
For more information on The Morgan's Light Show, click here to visit their Facebook page.
- The Morgan's Light Show:
- 10258 N. Spring Garden Lane
- Mt. Vernon, IL 62864