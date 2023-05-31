 Skip to main content
Christie to announce 2024 bid next Tuesday in New Hampshire

  • Updated
Christie to announce 2024 bid next Tuesday in New Hampshire

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, seen here in New Hampshire on April 20, plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 race on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with his plans.

 Charles Krupa/AP

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 race on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with his plans.

Christie, who also ran in 2016 and has been outspoken against Republican front-runner Donald Trump, will make the announcement at a town hall at Saint Anselm College.

Axios was first to report Christie’s announcement date.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

