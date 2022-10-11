 Skip to main content
CHOICES Reproductive Health clinic now open in Carbondale

  • Updated
Choices clinic

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A reproductive health clinic that will also provide abortion serves has opened in Carbondale. 

The CHOICES: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health announced they would open a clinic in southern Illinois after learning the Supreme Court would overrule Roe v. Wade. Tennessee has now banned abortion services.

The CHOICES clinic is located on Giant City Road and is now accepting appointments for medication abortions. They started seeing their first patients Tuesday. 

The clinic will be the southernmost abortion clinic for most people across the southeast, according to a release.

Eventually, the clinic will also offer gender-affirming hormone therapy, procedural abortions, birth control, sexual wellness and more. 

The Memphis location is still open, they just will no longer provide abortion services. They will still provide reproductive and sexual health care. 

