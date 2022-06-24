Choices Reproductive Health center devastated by SCOTUS decision, plans to open Carbondale clinic in "coming months"

MEMPHIS (WSIL) -- The Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health say Friday's SCOTUS decision is heartbreaking.
In a statement they said, "The decision is devastating for communities in TN and across the country. It is heartbreaking and enraging to watch the most powerful court in the nation decimate our rights. Everyone deserves access to abortions because everyone deserves to make decisions about their bodies, their health, and their future. Bodily autonomy should not be up for debate."
They went on to say on Facebook they are not surprised by the decision and have prepared for it.
They said their Carbondale location will be open in the coming months to provide abortion services to people across the southeast.