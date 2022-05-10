 Skip to main content
Choices Center for Reproductive Health opening clinic in Carbondale that offers abortion services

(WSIL) -- Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health announced Monday they will be opening a clinic in Carbondale. 

The new Carbondale clinic will provide abortion care, among other reproductive health services. 

The clinic said Illinois was a major draw due to the state laws that will allow abortion services, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. 

In a Facebook post they said, "A three hour drive from Memphis and Nashville, this facility will be the southernmost abortion providers in Illinois, a lifeline for people in the southeast who need an abortion."

