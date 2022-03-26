Chilly weekend with sunshine today, clouds returning tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- The sunshine has finally returned to the region after a long week of gray skies. Although it's sunny, temperatures are still pretty chilly, only reaching the lower 50s. Gusty conditions are expected today in the wake of a front that passed through last night.
Tonight is going to be one of the coldest ones we've seen in a while with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s, lower 30s. Clouds will also begin filling in. There is a chance of a freeze so today is a great opportunity to bring in/cover any plants that may need it.
Looking ahead to the next work week, we're tracking a warm up coming on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be well above average. Unfortunately the warm temperatures are also being accompanied by rain with our next chance of showers and some strong storms return Wednesday.