Chilly weekend ahead of a warm up

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today feels a bit better outside than what we've experienced the last few days. The sun has finally returned and highs today are forecasted to be in the mid 30s. Into tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.
On Sunday the clouds return but we will finally begin to feel the warm up as it climbs to 40 degrees. Lows overnight will drop to the mid 20s again.
Monday looks to be the best day of the week to get outside because rain is expected all midweek and temperatures will be in the lower 50s.