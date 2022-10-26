Chilly temperatures have returned -- tracking another rain chance for Halloweekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- A cold front that passed through yesterday not only brought some much needed rain, but some chilly temperatures as well. Highs are below average for most of us, even with all the sunshine, as temperatures climb in the mid 60s.
It's still breezy with winds out of the north, but it's calmer than what we've been dealing with.
Into tonight, we'll stay clear and dip down into the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in parts of southern Illinois by Thursday morning as winds finally begin to relax.
Dry weather is expected to stick around but only for a short period, along with some chilly temperatures. Highs remaining below average for the most part in the next week.
This weekend will be one to keep an eye on with the chance of rain returning to the region through Halloween.