Chilly start to our day but quickly heating back up -- tracking midweek shower chance

WSIL (Carterville) -- Many of us probably cut the heat on last night as we dipped into the upper 20s, lower 30s. Temperatures have quickly recovered with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.
We're pretty much over the cold spell for now with highs back to unseasonably warm for the next few days.
Tomorrow we'll be back into the upper 70s and by midweek, the 80s. Lots of sunshine is on deck until our chance of showers finally returns midweek. We will also have a breeze out of the southwest.
The next system we're tracking is a cold front that will move through midweek that will not only drop our temperatures, but finally bring back the chance for showers.