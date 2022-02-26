Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday and even warmer week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a little deceiving outside because although the sun is out, it's still pretty chilly. Highs today will only climb into the upper 30s when normally this time of year, we should be seeing close to 50 degrees. Ice remains on elevated surfaces like trees and powerlines, but since our high exceeds freezing, hopefully we'll begin to see some melting.
Partly cloudy skies are expected until the early morning hours tomorrow. Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Thanks to a high pressure system, there will be much more sunshine and less clouds.
The workweek looks to be calm with highs close to where we should be, and even at some times warmer than that. Enjoy the sunny and calm week!