Chilly rest of the weekend; tracking a warmup and rain showers

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another chilly afternoon across much of the area as high temperatures reach the upper 30s. Sunshine expected in between passing clouds through the evening. Counties in the far northeast can expected a chance of flurries but no accumulation is expected.
Overnight temperatures will fall back into the teens with wind chills making it feel about 5 degrees colder. Clear skies will remain until early morning Monday.
Valentine's Day looks to be much better than what we saw this weekend. Temperatures will reach close to average with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Overall, a very 'love'ly day.
Into the night, temperatures won't fall as low as what we've been seeing, only dipping into the upper 20s. Skies will remain mostly clear.
The first half of our work week looks to be fairly calm with our next chance of precipitation Wednesday afternoon/evening. Widespread heavy rain and thunder in our southern most counties is a possibility, but we will continue to track and update as the week progresses.