Weather Alert

...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing and as well
as a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

Chilly Christmas Eve & Christmas -- Light Snow Expected Monday

WSIL (Carterville) -- Dreams of a white Christmas have become a reality for us this weekend. Still bitter cold outside but temperatures in the 20s never looked so good. We also have lingering snow but most of the major roadways have been cleared. Sunshine is sticking with us today and tomorrow with highs on both days in the low 20s. 

Luckily Santa is from the North Pole and won't mind the single digit low temperatures. Wind chills will be slightly below zero, making it feel very frigid outside. 

Tomorrow will be much warmer than the past few days but still bone chilling with highs almost 20 degrees below 'normal' for this time of the year. 

The chance of waking up to snow on Monday is still likely thanks to a clipper to our north. Timing will be a little after midnight early Monday, then becoming widespread by 6 AM. It should begin to taper off by lunchtime. 

It will be a light snow event with max totals around 2 inches. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

