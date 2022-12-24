Chilly Christmas Eve & Christmas -- Light Snow Expected Monday

WSIL (Carterville) -- Dreams of a white Christmas have become a reality for us this weekend. Still bitter cold outside but temperatures in the 20s never looked so good. We also have lingering snow but most of the major roadways have been cleared. Sunshine is sticking with us today and tomorrow with highs on both days in the low 20s.
Luckily Santa is from the North Pole and won't mind the single digit low temperatures. Wind chills will be slightly below zero, making it feel very frigid outside.
Tomorrow will be much warmer than the past few days but still bone chilling with highs almost 20 degrees below 'normal' for this time of the year.
The chance of waking up to snow on Monday is still likely thanks to a clipper to our north. Timing will be a little after midnight early Monday, then becoming widespread by 6 AM. It should begin to taper off by lunchtime.
It will be a light snow event with max totals around 2 inches.