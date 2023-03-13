Chilly but dry Tuesday, rain returns by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cold and breezy day. Temperatures this afternoon have only climbed into the 30s and 40s, with a brisk northwest breeze.
Clouds and cold temperatures will continue overnight, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s. If you have already gotten a jump on your planting, you'll want to cover or bring potted plants indoors.
Tuesday will bring more cloudy and cool weather. Afternoon temperatures will remain below average, only topping out in the mid 40s. The sunshine should begin to break through, more than today, by the afternoon.
Another hard freeze and frost will be possible overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning, before rising into the 50s by the afternoon.
Our next storm system arrives Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning. This will bring back widespread rain chances to end the week.