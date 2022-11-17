Chilly again today -- tracking overnight cold front and flurries

WSIL (Carterville) -- There's still a few clouds hanging around but even with the bit of sunshine we're seeing, it's still bitter cold. Temperatures are similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 30s, lower 40s.
Into this evening we'll dip below freezing around midnight.
A few snow flurries are possible around this time as the boundary moves through. In its wake, winds will pick up from the northwest, ushering more bitterly cold air. The front will also be pushing much cooler temperatures into the area.
Most of tomorrow will remain below freezing. In the morning wind chills are likely to be in the mid 10s. Actual temperatures on Friday will only be in the low to mid 30s, 20-25º below average. Adding in strong winds from the northwest and even during the afternoon, wind chills will only be in the 20s.
There is a light at the end of this freezing cold tunnel in our 6-10 day outlook. While we aren't tracking above average temperatures, we aren't tracking anything below average. Over the holiday we will be back where we should in the mid 50s.