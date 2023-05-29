 Skip to main content
Child taken to hospital by medical helicopter after falling into outdoor cooking fire

A child is being treated at the hospital after falling into an outside cooking fire, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.

    MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (WMUR) -- A child is being treated at the hospital after falling into an outside cooking fire, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.

The child was taken by medical helicopter around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

They have non-life-threatening burns, fire officials said.

With the unofficial start of summer, fire officials are reminding everyone to be safe around fire.

