Child injured after being struck by vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle in McCracken.
Around 7:40 a.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of North Friendship Road for a vehicle that had struck a child.
Deputies arrived and found a 6-year-old child alert, but with injuries.
Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS responded and transported the child to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
The investigation revealed the child was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a vehicle. The driver attempted to avoid the child, but was unsuccessful.
The investigation is still ongoing.