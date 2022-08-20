Child hit by car in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A child was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Friday.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred on August 19 at around 7:22 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to find a child injured after being hit by a car. The car had fled the scene for police arrived.
The child's injuries were mild, and the child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
A witness to the hit-and-run told Cape Girardeau police that the suspect was driving a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
If you have any information related to the incident, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.