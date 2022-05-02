Child endangerment charges filed against daycare owners

HARRISBURG (WSIL)----Little Angels Learning Center in Harrisburg isn't currently open and will be closed until further notice.
Directors of the center, Christi and Matthew Bailey, have been arrested.
Christi Bailey is facing 7 counts of unlawful restraint, which is a Class four felony, and 7 counts of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Bailey is facing two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child
Unlawful restraint offenses are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Child endangerment has a maximum of up to one year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
At Monday's bail hearing in Harrisburg, the charges said Christi Bailey was legally accountable for confining 7 children in a dark room while the child was in the care of the facility and put each child's life in danger.
Matthew Bailey was charged for confining two of the children and putting their lives in danger.
News 3 reached out to the Bailey's lawyer.
He said they are still reviewing details of the case as it is still new and don't have any further information or comment at this time.