Child advocacy groups gather for start of Abuse Prevention Month

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- With the start of April, Child Abuse Prevention Month kicks off another year of raising awareness and addressing abuses close to home.
Health experts say at least 1-in-7 children experience child abuse or neglect, and the CDC says that number is likely much higher.
An estimated 600,000 children are victims of child abuse each year. Close to 18,000 children die from it. Experts say that last number has dropped in recent years, but is still too high
Local child advocacy leaders say many cases of abuse go unreported each year, creating an emotional rollercoaster for many who work with abused children.
Speaking at an event to kick-off Prevention Month, Franklin County Associate Judge in Illinois' Second Judicial Circuit, Evan Owens described a sexual abuse case by a step dad, using a knife.
"These stories are real. And we don't want to believe those stories," says Owens. "As adults we want to think, 'nothing bad happens like that,' we want to close our ears sometimes; they're very real."
Owens was one of a handful of speakers at John A. Logan Friday afternoon.
Poshard Foundation For Abused Children director Jo Poshard says, their messages are "incredibly important" and one that many do not hear, or want to hear.
"It's difficult to really accept that we have children who are being abused in their own homes, many times, most often by people they know," says Poshard, adding that abuse cuts across all socioeconomic lines by people children should be able to trust.
"There are a lot of people who unfortunately damage children," says Poshard. "It's our responsibility to pay attention."
Brittney Hale with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois says everyone can help make a difference by paying attention to signs of distress.
"And I want people to remember; listen," explains Hale. "If a child says something, take that at face value, it is your responsibility if you hear something from a child, report it."
Hale adds that proof of abuse is not required to report suspected abuse.
"If a child says something to you, remember that, report it, call 1-800-25-ABUSE and remember it's your responsibility," says Hale.
The event was live-streamed on Facebook with dozens in attendance as COVID restrictions are lifted.