Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces casino plan

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen Bally's to launch the city's first casino.
The $1.7 billion project would be at the current site of the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Freedom Center Publishing Plant.
The Tribune leases the site, but Bally's has an option to buy it.
Bally's was among three finalists for the casino complex, after the city received five bids.
The mayor announced her pick in a news conference Thursday, saying it's a step in the right direction.
"Times have changed. And so 30 years and two mayors later, I'm pleased to announce that in 2022, we got this done," said Lightfoot. "A city casino signals to the world that our economy is on a strong path towards recovery, ready to develop new and lucrative projects that will benefit all of our residents."
The mayor's choice still needs to be approved by the city council, and the Illinois State Gaming Board would have to approve a casino license.
If cleared, Bally's would open a permanent casino in that site by early 2026.