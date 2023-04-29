Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Class

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- The 2023 NFL Draft is underway, and News 3 has coverage of every Chicago Bears selection.
What is the state of the Bears coming into the 2023 NFL Draft? The Bears are a team that is building talent at key positions but cannot translate that talent into tangible wins. Truly, the Bears' disappointing 3-14 record does not reflect the strides the football club made last year. Chicago had a young, energetic defense that played fast and physical, and quarterback Justin Fields broke team records last year.
The Bears have another crack at adding talent in this year's draft, and Bears fans are hoping this year's rookies will help the club achieve more wins.
Round 1, Pick 10: Darnell Wright, Tackle, Tennessee - One of the Bears' biggest issues last year was the offensive line, and standout offensive lineman Darnell Wright addresses that need. Wright received All-SEC honors for his stellar play this past season.
Round 2, Pick 53: Gervon Dexter, Defensive Tackle, Florida - Dexter could be an immediate boost to a Bears defensive front that could not get in the backfield or pressure quarterbacks last year. Dexter has an enticing combination of size and speed that could be a headache for opposing lineman to block.
Round 2, Pick 56: Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, Miami - Stevenson will be a player Bears fans will quickly fall in love with - he's a physical, tough corner that is more than willing to lower the shoulder against running backs. Watch Stevenson's emotional reaction to being drafted here:
Tyrique Stevenson got emotional when he found out that he’s being drafted by the Chicago Bears.— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 29, 2023
(Video via @CanesFootball) pic.twitter.com/3642fpCPgs
Round 3, Pick 64: Zacch Pickens, Defensive Lineman, South Carolina - Another defensive line presence that defensive coordinator Alan Williams can utilize. Pickens was the team MVP for his play last year.
Round 4, Pick 115: Roschon Johnson, Running Back, Texas - Big, brusing running back who will be an immediate contributor on special teams. Johnson was a quarterback before converting to a running back at college.
Round 4, Pick 133: Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati - Scott is a fast, fluid receiver who is sure to be a intermediate to deep threat for QB Justin Fields. Scott was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022.
Round 5, Pick 148: Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon - Noah may be the brother of Detroit Lions' stud Penei Sewell, but Noah is a good player in his own right. Sewell is a powerful and aggressive inside linebacker who earned second-team all-PAC-12 in 2022.
This column will be updated as the draft continues.