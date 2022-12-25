Check your tickets! Four people win big in Illinois Lottery

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- A select few lucky people were feeling extra merry this Christmas after winning money from the Illinois Lottery.
The person who bought a ticket from the Phillips 66 gas station at 1660 East Broadway in Alton, IL won the grand prize of $1 million after the Thursday, December 22 drawing. The winnings numbers are 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Three other people had reason to have some Christmas cheer as well. A ticket from Lynwood, IL won $900,000, the numbers being 3-5-6-15-29. Two people who had bought their tickets online won $50,000. and the winning numbers from that drawing is 3-6-22-26-30.
The current jackpot is set at $6.5 million, and the next drawing will take place Monday, December 26.
The Illinois Lottery asks the winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep the tickets in a safe place until they claim their prize.