Check your smoke detectors when changing your clocks on Daylight Saving Time

MARION (WSIL)---It's almost time to turn back the clock, but while you're getting ready to spring forward, it's also a good time to check your smoke detectors.
"For as long as I can remember, it's just been a real good excuse to check them. Change your clocks, change your batteries," said Marion Fire Chief, Tim Barnett.
It's easy.
First, check what kind of smoke detector you have.
If it's a battery powered one, just replace the battery with a fresh one, and see if it turns on.
If your smoke detector lasts 10 years, just make sure the alarm works.
"The fact of it is, smoke detectors, CO detectors, they save lives. When we go to fires, we'll go in a lot of times, the room will be destroyed, but the detectors will still be beeping, still be activated," said Barnett.
Almost 3 out of 5 home fire deaths resulted from not having a working smoke detector, or not having one at all.
And dead batteries cause a quarter of smoke alarm failures.
So this Sunday, take the time to check your alarms.
It could make all the difference.
"It's a simple check to keep yourself safe. That says it all," said Barnett.