...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Check outdoor Christmas decorations ahead of storms

SIKESTON, MO - Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri have a chance of getting some strong storms and heavy winds overnight Tuesday night, so check outdoor Christmas decorations.

“Just hope they’ve got it well secured in there," Jared Burke of Jared's Yard Service said. Burke installs Christmas lights in the Cape Girardeau area.  "Sometimes it’s hard to control it depending on high winds, or how high of winds you get. I know sometimes I've had to go back to places and fix parts of things because of rain, wind, or storms in general.”

With high wins predicted. smaller things like wreaths and signs should be taken down and put inside. 

Any electrical aspects need to have the right coverings.

And as far as inflatable decorations. Make sure they’re deflated and tethered down.

Extra reinforcement never hurts. 

And if you do lose lights in storms and want to make sure they’re secure when they’re back up, you can always call a professional.

“I’d be happy to help ya’ll if you need help with Christmas lights," Burke said.  "I’ve done it for a few years and have had some success with it.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Carie Kuehn at ckuehn@wsiltv.com

Carie Kuehn is the southeast Missouri bureau reporter for News 3.

