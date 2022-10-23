Charleston man found dead in home after being shot

CHARLESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A man from Charleston was found dead after being shot in his home Sunday morning, according to the Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS).
In a press release, it is stated that on October 23 around 5:30 a.m. the Charleston DPS received a report of a person shot at 724 Warren Street.
50-year-old Rodney Johnson of Charleston was found dead at the home when police arrived at the scene.
The Department has no suspects in custody,
The investigation is active and ongoing, and the Charleston DPS will be aided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone who has information about the incident are asked to call the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.