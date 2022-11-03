Charges announced for suspect in Carbondale shooting death

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced today that Daurice T. Morse,age 20, of Carbondale, Illinois, was indicted by a Grand Jury in Jackson County for two counts of First-Degree Murder, related to the death of Gary Jacob on October 23rd, 2022, in Carbondale.
Cervantez explained that the Carbondale Police Department responded to a shooting incident on October 23rd, 2022 in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale. Carbondale police were on the scene immediately and quickly identified the suspect as Daurice T Morse, 20 years old from Cairo, Illinois.
State’s Attorney Cervantez presented the case to a Jackson County Grand Jury where Morse was indicted on two counts of First-Degree Murder. An arrest warrant was issued in the amount of $2,000,000.00.
The Carbondale Police Department is still seeking Daurice T. Morse. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
Cervantez praised the quick reaction of first responders and explained that “video depicts that during this tragic incident, our law enforcement professionals ran toward the chaos and gunshots without hesitation and that the community should be proud to have these officers in uniform.”
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Daurice Morse is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
An Indictment is a charge and not evidence. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.