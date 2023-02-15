Chance to win a trip to Florida, get heart health checked if you donate blood during Heart Month

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- You have the chance to win a trip to Florida and a $10 Amazon gift card if you donate blood through the American Red Cross this February.
The Red Cross says the winter months usually bring more illnesses and dangerous weather with them, which can hurt the blood supply. If you donate now you can help hospitals make sure they have enough blood for the patients who need it.
February is also Heart Month. When you donate the American Red Cross will check your blood pressure and your pulse, which are good indicators of your heart health.
Any blood type can donate, and type O is the most needed.
Here are some local blood drives coming up throughout the month of February:
Illinois
Pope County
- Golconda
- Monday, February 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- First Baptist Church at Monroe and Jefferson
Kentucky
Ballard County
- La Center
- Wednesday, February 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway
Calloway County
- Murray
- Monday, February 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main Street
Crittenden County
- Marion
- Tuesday, February 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main Street
Fulton County
- Hickman
- Friday, February 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Ave
Graves County
- Mayfield
- Tuesday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CFSB Mayfield, 100 Dick Castleman Bypass
- Wingo
- Tuesday, February 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wingo Elementary School, 449 Lebanon Street
Livingston County
- Salem
- Wednesday, February 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Livingston Hospital Health Care Services, 131 Hospital Drive
Lyon County
- Eddyville
- Monday, February 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Lyon County Convention Center at Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S
- Jones Park
- Kuttawa
- Monday, February 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Drive
Marshall County
- Benton
- Tuesday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CFSB Benton Banking Center, 221 West 5th Street
- Calvert City
- Thursday, February 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62
McCracken County
- Paducah
- Thursday, February 16 through Tuesday, February 28 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive