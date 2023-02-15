Chance to win a trip to Florida, get heart health checked if you donate blood during Heart Month

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 36 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.