Chance Karnes, 2020 Herrin High School graduate, passes away at 20 years old

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- WSIL News 3 has learned that Chance Karnes, a 2020 Herrin High School graduate, has tragically passed away.
He had just turned 20 on May 13.
Brandi Karnes, Chance's mother, shared the details of his passing. According to Brandi, a woman with dementia had driven through a stop sign and hit the car Chance was a passenger in. The crash occurred on Route 3 in Red Bud, IL.
Brandi had provided WSIL with a statement regarding Chance, describing how wonderful Chance was in life. Chance was an old soul, who's favorite thing in life was horses. He loved playing for the Herrin Tigers football team, especially with Chance's father being his coach. Chance loved to work outside in any conditions, whether it be snowing or sunny.
Brandi goes on to say that Chance cherished his friends and family, and would do anything for them. He had a special bond with his grandparents, Bob and Pat Karnes. Chance adored his sister Presli and lover her dearly. His family loved him beyond measure.
Please keep Chance and his family in your thoughts and prayers. The full statement from Chance's mother, Brandi Karnes, can be read below:
"Chance was an old soul who loved horses, horses, and more horses. He loved Herrin Tiger football,especially playing with his dad as his coach, and heavy machinery. He had recently become apart of the apprentice program with local 318 and thoroughly enjoyed going to work every morning. Any work outside was okay with Chance. It was never too early, too late, too hot, or too cold. He loved his friends and family and would do anything he could for them. He had a special bond with his grandparents, Bob and Pat Karnes, that couldn’t be matched. He was protective of his sister Presli and loved her dearly."