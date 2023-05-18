 Skip to main content
Chance for storms returns Friday, ahead of a nice weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and nice temperatures. The sky is still a bit hazy, thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoke won't cause any hazards, but will make for a more vibrant sunset. 

Clear skies will stick around overnight, with warm temperatures. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday morning. 

Our next storm system will move in by Friday afternoon. A cold front will push in from the northwest bringing back scattered showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and lightning are likely.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, through the eastern half of the region. However, most of the day will be dry and the sunshine will return. 

Sunshine with highs in the 70s, both Saturday and Sunday will make for great weekend to be outside. 

