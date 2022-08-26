Chainsaw artist to sculpt Big Muddy Monster at DuQuoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Big Muddy Monster, one of the region’s best-known legends, will be memorialized as a wooden sculpture.
During the next two weekends at the DuQuoin State Fair, chainsaw artist, Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall, pinewood tribute to the yeti-like creature.
Commissioned by the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, visitors at the 2022 State Fair can witness the transformation at Oasis Outdoors’ site at the DuQuoin Fairgrounds.
The legend of the Big Muddy Monster began with several public sightings in Murphysboro, IL in the 1970’s. The town still embraces the creature’s myth, and Black Diamond will donate the sculpture to the City of Murphysboro once completed.