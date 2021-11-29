Chabad of SIU celebrates Hanukkah in person

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Monday night, Carbondale residents celebrated Hanukkah at SIU. They say the holiday looked a bit different for them last year because of the pandemic.
Chabad of SIU says Hanukkah commemorates how the Greek empire attempted to suppress the Jewish people and their culture; a small group of Jews defeated the Greek army.
Rabbi Mendel Scheiman from Chabad of SIU says celebrating Hanukkah is a lot more special this year after having to social distance last year due to the pandemic.
"Last Hanukkah, we celebrated it over Zoom. We had one event, everyone had to stay in their car in the driveway and everyone stayed separately. But this year is great, we're very happy to be back together in person and the community coming again together coming out of this pandemic brighter and stronger than before," he said.
SIU student, Jordan Mirly ,says this year is her first time celebrating away from her family and first time attending a public event for the holiday. She says Hanukkah is special to her because she grew up in a town where there were no other Jewish people and it's unique to her family.
"My favorite part is probably the decorations and lights. I also like making the food because it's always something that we have to do with our family," she said.
Dr. Isaac Lausell, faculty member of SIU's School of Music, says he likes the food, music and how Hanukkah brings families together.
"I like the symbology behind the light. you know, for us, it was a miracle that it got performed at, provided light throughout all eight days, but I think it's also a way of us bringing joy to other people," he said.
Rabbi Scheiman says Hanukkah is about unity and understanding that we're all in this together.
"Take this message of freedom of religion of being proud of who you are and this is the beauty of America. We can celebrate our religion and everyone can have their own way and we can be, again, live together as a community," he said.
The event also had a special guest, comedy ventriloquist, Chuck Field.