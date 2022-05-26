Century Casino breaks ground on new hotel in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Century Casino in Cape Girardeau is expanding!
The casino held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new hotel addition.
The hotel will be 6 stories tall, have 68,000 square feet and 69 total rooms. Construction begins this summer and they hope to have it complete sometime next year.
Business leaders expect it to help with economic growth in the area.
"If you just want a getaway to come down to Cape Girardeau for the weekend that's much less expensive than getting on a plane and flying somewhere else. So we're hoping that that's a good option for folks and we'll have a hotel here to provide that," said General Manager of Century Casino Lyle Randolph.
Randolph says it's the only hotel in Cape Girardeau where guests will have an unobstructed view of the Mississippi River and Bill Emerson Bridge.